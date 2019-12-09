Child dead, mother hospitalized following northeast Houston crash, police say

HOUSTON – A child is dead following a crash in northeast Houston.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tidwell Road and Valley Forest Drive.

Police said a child died as a result of the crash. The child’s age or gender is unknown.

Officers said the child’s mother was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the accident.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

Police said people in the area should expect the delays as investigators and crews work to clear the scene.