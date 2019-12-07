5 traffic trouble spots Houston drivers will want to avoid this weekend
Drivers in the Houston area will want to avoid these area if they want to stay out of some traffic trouble spots.
- In the downtown Houston area, I-45 northbound connector ramp to IH-69 northbound and southbound is set to be closed from Saturday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will continue on the northbound lanes of I-45 to I-10 eastbound and IH-69.
- In north Houston, the North Loop eastbound connector ramp to IH-69 northbound will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. The detour will continue onto I-610, exit Lockwood and U-turn.
- Further north, crews will shut down the IH-69 northbound and southbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 North from Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detour signs will be posted during the closure.
- In Pasadena, westbound main lanes of SH-225 at Beltway 8 will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will take a right at Beltway 8 and uses temporary crossover back to SH-225.
- In Magnolia, Montgomery County, the northbound main lanes and frontage road of SH-249 from Rollingwood St to Circle Lake Drive in Magnolia will be under construction from Sunday at midnight to 5 a.m. at Monday. Drivers are urged to follow detour signs.
