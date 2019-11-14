18-wheeler slams into disabled Greyhound bus with nearly 30 people on board, authorities say

At least five people have been rushed to a hospital after authorities said an 18-wheeler crashed into a disabled Greyhound bus in Montgomery County.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - At least five people were taken to a hospital after authorities said an 18-wheeler crashed into a disabled Greyhound bus in Montgomery County.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the North Freeway near the Woodlands Parkway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

State troopers said a Greyhound bus with 26 people, including the driver, on board stalled on the shoulder on the North Freeway southbound around 2:30 a.m. and was waiting for another bus to arrive when it was hit by a passing 18-wheeler.

Four passengers and the 18-wheeler driver were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to authorities, the second bus showed up after the crash, so the other passengers -- who had been traveling from Dallas -- were loaded onto the bus and transported to Houston, which was their original destination.

Three lanes are getting by, but there is a major backup in the area. Crews are working to clear the accident.

