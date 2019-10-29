1 woman dead, another injured after one runs red light, causes crash, authorities say

One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON - One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Clay Road and Brittmoore Road.

Police said the driver of a white car was traveling southbound on Brittmoore and the driver of a black SUV was heading east on Clay when one of the drivers ran a red light, causing the white car to crash into the black one.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside her vehicle and she was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the other driver was transported to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said an investigation is underway to determine if drugs or alcohol played a roll in the crash, but whether it did or not, someone is still responsible for the crash.

“At the end of the day, either way, someone is at fault for this crash,” Teare said. “… Trying to beat yellow lights, trying to run a red if you're in a hurry, those have consequences. Those actions alone, completely sober and paying attention, have consequences. There's an individual here who is no longer with us. There is a family who's going to get a phone call or a knock on a door that’s going to change their lives forever, and it’s all because someone didn't want to wait for a red light."

Authorities said it is unclear who ran the red light.

Investigators are working to find witnesses and surveillance video that could shed light onto what led up to the accident.

