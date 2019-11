HOUSTON - One person was killed Thursday in a crash in the Clear Lake area of Houston.

The crash was reported about 6:15 p.m. on Bay Area Boulevard at Saturn Lane.

According to Houston police, a motorcyclist was traveling through the intersection when he was hit by an SUV.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

