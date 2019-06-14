1 killed, another injured in hit-and-run accident, police say

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another injured when they were hit by a vehicle in southeast Houston, police said.

According to authorities, the two men were arguing in the street in front of a Chilos Seafood Restaurant 3:40 a.m. Friday near Edgebrook Drive and the Gulf Freeway when they were hit by a passing vehicle.

When authorities arrived, they found the men in the road. One of the men was killed and the other was left injured, police said. The injured man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said a GMC decal was found on the scene. Authorities believe the vehicle involved may be a black or dark-colored GMC SUV or truck. The man in the hospital is talking to police.

According to authorities, the man who was killed is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. Both men appear to be homeless, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the incident. The restaurant has three cameras and authorities are hoping surveillance footage can shed some light on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

