1 killed after being ejected from SUV during rollover crash

HOUSTON - A man is dead after police said he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in west Houston.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Taylor Street, police said.

According to authorities, the man was traveling eastbound on I-10 when he crashed into the barrels that separate the HOV lane from the main lanes.

The impact caused the SUV to flip and the Jeep rolled several times before coming to a stop near the exit ramp, police said.

Police said the man was ejected during the crash and his body was found in the middle of the main lanes.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

All main lanes for I-10 eastbound were closed while crews and investigators worked to clear the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

