1 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas - One person is dead and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 3:50 a.m. Friday on Ransom Road near Highway 99, behind River Point Church.

The adult driver of the vehicle was speeding when she lost control and went off the road, hitting a guardrail before slamming into a concrete barrier, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver was killed in the crash.

All three passengers were transported to a hospital, one via LifeFlight, authorities said. There is no word on their conditions or ages.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Authorities said the road will be closed while they complete the investigation, and people should use Williams Way as an alternate route.

