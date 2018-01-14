Widow runs Chevron Houston Marathon in honor of husband who collapsed at finish line last year

HOUSTON - Angela Orr is stepping up to the starting line at this year's Chevron Houston Marathon with more than just a goal of finishing.

She's trained hard to carry on her late husband's memory and Sunday morning's cold temperatures won't stop her.

Last year, Orr's husband Craig, collapsed not long after crossing the finish line of the Chevron Houston Half Marathon. He died a few weeks later.

Although the exact cause of his death remains a mystery, doctors said last year that Craig Orr suffered massive brain damage from the lack of oxygen to his brain, but the cause of his collapse is still unknown.

