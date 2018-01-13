Vegas gunman had emailed about bump stocks

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Las Vegas gunman exchanged emails about buying rifles and bump stocks months before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history using guns equipped with the device that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire nearly as fast as automatic ones.

Stephen Paddock's emails were disclosed in affidavits unsealed Friday after several media organizations, including The Associated Press, fought for their release.

The documents said Paddock had received an email from a Gmail account in July encouraging him to try an AR-style rifle before buying one. It said, "we have huge selection" in the Las Vegas area.

Paddock wrote back that he wanted to try several scopes and different types of ammunition. An email in response suggested trying a bump stock on the rifle with a 100-round magazine.

Paddock's email address and the Gmail address had similar names. Investigators say they suspect he may have been emailing himself, but couldn't figure out why.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.