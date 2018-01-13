Texans extend head coach Bill O'Brien's contract

HOUSTON - The Texans announced the hiring of new general manager Brian Gaine on Saturday, a move that has been expected since Rick Smith announced he was taking a leave of absence when the 2017 season ended.

Head coach Bill O’Brien, who was set to enter the final year of his original five-year contract, has been given an extension. Texans officials said O’Brien received a four-year extension, which will put him on the same timeline as Gaine, who receives a five-year deal.

“Bill O’Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward,” Texans owner Bob McNair said.

“Bill is a terrific teacher that the players respect. We have a lot of trust in him to build a unified, championship culture and we’re thrilled to have him as our head coach into the future,” he said.

Gaine returns to the Texans with 19 years of personnel experience, including the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the Texans director of player personnel.

He was named Buffalo Bills vice president of player personnel in May of last year after leaving the Texans and now returns to work again with coach O’Brien.

“Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship,“ Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert McNair said.

“Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn’t be more excited about naming him our new general manager,” he said.

New #Texans General Manager Brian Gaine brings 19 years of personnel experience and has helped guide each team he's been with to the postseason, including the #Texans' back-to-back AFC South titles in 2015 and 2016. pic.twitter.com/BeIkZozst5 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018

#Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair on Head Coach Bill O’Brien, whose 31 career victories are tied for the most by any head coach in franchise history through their first four years: pic.twitter.com/mV3xyjFFFA — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018

