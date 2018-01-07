Multiple crime scenes in SW Houston fatal double shooting

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating multiple crime scenes early Sunday morning following a fatal double shooting.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of South Braeswood Boulevard in southwest Houston, Houston police said.

A deceased victim was found inside a vehicle near the intersection of Forum West Drive and Forum Park Drive, Houston police said.

Another shooting victim was found alive near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Sands Point Drive, Houston police said. KPRC2 was initially told that this shooting was related to the shooting on South Braeswood. Police are working to learn more about that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.