Humble home destroyed by fire

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
HUMBLE, Texas - A home is destroyed following a fire in Humble. 

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office was notified of the fire around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Maple Rock Drive. 

The Fire Marshal's Office assisted the Eastex Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Crews are working to learn more about the blaze.

