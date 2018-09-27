Man injured during home invasion in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was injured during a home invasion in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, according to authorities.

WATCH: Live Oak Hill Street home invasion surveillance video

Officials said four or five men kicked in the door of the house in the 1800 block of Live Oak Hill Street, which is near TC Jester Boulevard and Beltway 8.

Four adults and four children were inside the home at the time, officials said.

A 26-year-old man was pistol-whipped and was knocked unconscious, according to authorities.

The intruders left the home with money, passports and other forms of identification, authorities said.

