Dense fog advisory until at least 9am this morning as warmer moist air moves into the region.

Good news is that temperatures are starting the day in the 50s and will top out in the low 70!

Slight shower chances through the day today. Similar for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s with storms late into the evening followed by a Sunny Monday afternoon!



