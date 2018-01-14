Driver arrested after police chase in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON - A driver took off during a robbery investigation in the fifth ward, prompting a police chase Sunday morning, officials said.

Police said a driver with open warrants took off, but that the chase quickly ended when two patrol cars blocked the truck at the intersection of Brewster and Noble streets.

The driver in the chase is in custody Sunday morning, police said.

Several others were also arrested during the investigation and police are looking into whether they are robbery suspects, police said.

