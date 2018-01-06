Baytown police shoot at man accused of robbing two banks, take him into custody unharmed

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man is in custody after he is accused of robbing two banks Saturday morning.

The first bank robbery call was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Rollingbrook in Baytown, Baytown police said. While officers were at the scene, a call about a second bank robbery was reported.

When police arrived at the second location, a TDECU in the 6000 block of Garth Road, the man exited the bank with a firearm, Baytown police said.

An officer shot at the man, but did not strike him. The man then fled the scene in a vehicle, but stopped a short distance later and pulled his car over. He was then taken into custody without incident, Baytown police said.

There were no reported injuries, Baytown police said.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

