American runner Molly Huddle breaks American half-marathon record at Aramco Houston Half Marathon

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - American runner, Molly Huddle, broke the American record for a half-marathon time. 

Huddle crossed the finish line with a total run-time of 1:07:25, beating the previous record by Deena Kastor at 1:07:34.

The race kicked off at exactly 7 a.m. Sunday in downtown Houston, with about 27,000 athletes running the half and full marathons.

