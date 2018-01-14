American runner Molly Huddle breaks American half-marathon record at Aramco Houston Half Marathon

HOUSTON - American runner, Molly Huddle, broke the American record for a half-marathon time.

Huddle crossed the finish line with a total run-time of 1:07:25, beating the previous record by Deena Kastor at 1:07:34.

The race kicked off at exactly 7 a.m. Sunday in downtown Houston, with about 27,000 athletes running the half and full marathons.

Houston, we have a new record! @MollyHuddle breaks Deena Kastor's previous 🇺🇸 record in 1:07:26 at @HoustonMarathon! — USATF (@usatf) January 14, 2018

A sincere CONGRATULATIONS to @MollyHuddle for breaking my American record in the half-marathon today in #HoustonHalfMarathon. Held for 12 yrs and I couldn't dream of passing the torch to a more deserving athlete. 👊 #cleansport — Deena Kastor (@DeenaKastor) January 14, 2018

