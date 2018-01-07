2 women shot after gunfire erupts outside W Houston daiquiri bar

HOUSTON - Shots fired at a west Houston cocktail lounge left two women injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Bourbon Street Daiquiris on Westheimer Road in west Houston, investigators with the Houston Police Department said.

Someone pulled a gun and began shooting, striking one woman in the elbow and the other in the leg, Houston police said.

Police said they do not believe the women were involved in the fight. The women are expected to be okay, Houston police said.

Police are working to locate the shooter.

