Redheads rejoice: New emoji released Tuesday

HOUSTON - People who have red hair now have emoji that represent them.

The emoji are rolling out to devices beginning Tuesday as part of the 157 new icons that are being added during 2018.

Unicode 11.0, which is the language used to define emoji as you type was released Tuesday, which means vendors can start including them.

Also among some of the new tiny texting graphics being added this year are bald and gray-haired faces, superheroes, hot and cold faces, a partying face, a woozy face, a broom, a lobster and a spool of thread.

Go to Unicode.org to view a full list of this year’s expected additions.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.