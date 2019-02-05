Facebook Messenger now lets you delete messages

In this July 27, 2016, file photo, an Associated Press reporter holds a mobile phone showing the Facebook Messenger app icon in San Francisco.

HOUSTON - Facebook Messenger got a new feature Tuesday that allows you to delete messages.

According to CNBC, the addition came after TechCrunch reported last year that messages the publication received from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared to have been deleted, while their messages remained.

Facebook said at the time that the messages were deleted for security purposes, and promised to add the delete feature to users as a whole.

Here’s how it works, according to Facebook:

1. Tap on the message you want to remove.

2. Select the option you want to use – either “Remove for Everyone or “Remove for You.”

Messages can only be removed within 10 minutes of sending them.

If you choose the “Remove for Everyone” option, the message will be replaced by text alerting the group that the message was removed.

If you choose the “Remove for You” option, the message will only be deleted in your chat history.

You can read more about this feature at CNBC.com and at MessengerNews.FB.com.

