Facebook is down for some people, company says

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Yes. Facebook is down, at least for some people.

According to a tweet Wednesday by the social media company, some users are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files.

“We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the tweet read.

KPRC 2’s Facebook page appears to be affected by the outage.

It appears that some Instagram users are reporting problems creating posts on that platform as well.

It’s not clear what caused the outage.