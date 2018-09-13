AT&T bringing new mobile 5G service to Houston

HOUSTON - AT&T’s new mobile 5G is coming to Houston.

Officials with the phone giant have announced plans to introduce its new mobile 5G service to 12 cities nationwide by the end of the year, one of which is Houston.

The others are Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Waco, Jacksonville, Louisville, New Orleans and San Antonio.

In early 2019, AT&T plans on introducing mobile 5G to parts of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

Mobile 5G is the latest version of cellular technology aimed to increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.

The deployment strategy will include using millimeter wave spectrum to deploy 5G in pockets of dense areas – where demand on networks is high and extra capacity and coverage is needed most.

In other parts of urban areas and in suburban and rural areas, the plan is to deploy 5G on mid-and low-band spectrum holdings.

