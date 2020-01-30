IBM CEOs over the century; first and only woman is leaving

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

IBM has had just one female CEO in its century-long history.

Ginni Rometty took over the helm in January 2012. IBM announced Thursday that she's stepping down in April.

Here's the list of CEOs at IBM:

Thomas J. Watson, May 1914-May 1956

Thomas J. Watson, Jr., May 1956-June 1971

T. Vincent Learson, June 1971-January 1973

Frank T. Cary, January 1973-January 1981

John Opel, January 1981-January 1985

John F. Akers, February 1985-April 1993

Louis V. Gerstner, Jr., April 1993-March 2002

Samuel J. Palmisano, March 2002-December 2011

Virginia "Ginni" Rometty, January 2012-April 2020

Arvind Krishna, starting April 6.