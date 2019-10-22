Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Traffic ranks as the #1 problem for people living in Houston – here's your chance to make a difference to daily commuters and help improve the quality of life for millions of people.

KPRC 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, is looking for an experienced full-time traffic expert to join our news team in country's 8th largest TV market. Intense knowledge of Houston roadways and the surrounding communities is a must! You'll have to spend considerable time studying our streets, freeways, tollways, public transit system, waterways, airports – anything related to travel in, out, and around Houston.

Responsibilities:

As our traffic expert, you'll be expected to make connections with local transportation leaders, pitch newsworthy content related to mobility and then gather, produce and write those stories for multiple platforms. Social media engagement is crucial for success. In this position you will be part of the morning news team but will also contribute at times to afternoon and evening newscasts. You'll need to be comfortable on the set with our anchor team and in front of a chromakey wall. The traffic expert must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, work independently and excel at time management.

You will be required to produce their own graphics within the WSI Max software for nearly two dozen live hits each morning. This is not an entry level position.

Qualifications:

• At least 3-5 years' experience in a News environment

• Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• College degree in journalist/communications preferred

• iNEWS knowledge preferred

• WSI Max software knowledge preferred

• Certification as a meteorologist would be a plus

Location:

KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and reel to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

