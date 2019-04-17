Sports Reporter/MMJ

KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced TV Sports Journalist with abilities to photograph and edit stories for air and produce content for web and social media platforms.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will collaborate with producers and assignment managers to cover pre-planned and breaking news events. They must be able to use the knowledge of current events to participate in editorial process and write scripts. Must be able to work with the Sports Director and news management on generating story ideas and meeting coverage goals. Must be prepared to work irregular shifts including weekends, early mornings, nights, holidays, and be available for breaking news. The ideal candidate will also be able to engage viewers on-air, online and through social media.

Qualifications:

• Extensive knowledge of local and national sports

• A real interest and determination to stay informed of local sports teams

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Must have the ability to work in fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

• Ability to take feedback and follow directions

• One to two years’ experience as a sports anchor/reporter/photographer is preferred

• Strong writing, storytelling skills

• College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, please submit your updated Resume and news reel to:

David Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



