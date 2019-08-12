KPRC-TV 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly-motivated digital journalist to help Click2Houston.com become the dominant news source in the country's fourth largest city.

Responsibilities

The Specialty Senior Content Editor will be responsible for managing the organization’s social media strategy, lifestyle and list-based stories and themed content.

This individual will be a master organizer, able to manage lots of content initiatives and help drive a more social and lifestyle-oriented approach on our web site.

The Specialty Senior Content Editor, through working with the digital director, will have clear plans each day for what will be produced for social media, regularly-appearing features content and newsletters that will help distribute the most useful content we’re creating.

We’re seeking a journalist who thinks reader-first and understands how to use formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital reader.

The ideal candidate will have several years of experience with online news, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, social media, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system.

Duties

• Produce a daily plan for social media which would include identifying which Facebook and Instagram Stories to produce, polls, Facebook Lives and social media callouts and GIFs.

• Work with reporters and on-air talent to better maximize their social media content and pages.

• Develop clear themed content and maximize specialty days through rich stories and call-to-actions with readers.

• Create the biggest talkers of the day, whether local or national and identify other state or national content the team should publish.

• Manage regular appearing features ensuring they are high quality, meet deadlines and are distributed appropriately.

• Serve as a creative voice on the digital team, encouraging team members to think differently with how they are approaching their stories and what stories are likely to generate the most interest with our audience.

• Work with community associate producer who helps create regularly themed content, supports social media efforts and the growth of our newsletters.

Qualifications

• Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test).

• Sound editorial judgment.

• An understanding of metrics for digital, social environments

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred.

• Proficient with digital tools

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Excellent knowledge of social media platforms (i.e. Facebook, Instagram)

• Knowledge of Houston and surrounding area

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume via email to:

David Arkin, Director of Digital and Enterprising Content

darkin@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



