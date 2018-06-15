Social Media Producer (Temporary)

KPRC-TV Channel 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas, is seeking a digital journalist to join its team for a temporary role as a Social Media Producer.

The role: The position will oversee the execution of our social media strategy both with our on-line and broadcast staff. The Social Media Producer will oversee all content for KPRC 2 News in current social media streams, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more.

The position is also responsible for creating and posting day-to-day digital content for Click2Houston.com and KPRC 2 social media accounts, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and complementary digital content supporting broadcast content, as well as tracking social media activity and seeking out new stories.

The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment and possess strong AP-style writing skills and technical knowledge, as well as strong communication skills. Hours may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays

Qualifications:

• 1-2 years’ experience in local and network television news preferred.

• Ability to demonstrate basic journalistic judgment and skills including the ability to write news copy. College degree preferred.

• Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment.

• Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test).

• Proficient with social media accounts, content management systems, iNews, image and video editing software and basic HTML.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Previous news website and/or print journalism experience preferred.

• Knowledge of Houston.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Matt Aufdenspring, Digital Manager

maufdenspring@kprc.com



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



