Associate Producer - Part Time

KPRC - TV Channel 2 / Click2Houston.com is a Graham Media Group owned station in Houston, Texas. We’re seeking an energetic person with a passion for Television news to serve as a part-time Associate Producer.



Responsibilities:

As our next Associate Producer, you’ll wear many hats. Our APs write for our broadcast and digital platforms, log and edit video, make graphics and assist the assignment desk.

Occasionally you’ll have to be able to fill-in as a newscast producer, with the goal of eventually moving into a full-time producer role down the road.

Qualifications:

• 1-2+ years’ experience in broadcast news, preferably in a small to medium market preferred

• Broadcast writing experience, will be required to provide samples of work

• Having worked in an internship at a television station a major plus

• College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Position requires the ability to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, and weekends as assigned.

• Must have the ability to work in a fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

• Knowledge of INews, Edius, Vertigo, and Lakana a plus

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and work samples to:

Robin Freese, Executive Producer

rfreese@kprc.com



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



