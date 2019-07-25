Newscast Producer-Full Time

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative and find ways to use a state-of-the-art broadcast facility to showcase your work uniquely, each day? Can you manage hours of continuous live coverage in the control room and maintain your cool? If you answered yes to these questions, you could be the next producer at KPRC, in the country’s 7th largest TV market.

KPRC Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, is looking for an experienced television Producer to craft and lead one of our signature newscasts. Our next producer will be someone who lives for breaking news, severe weather coverage, and enterprise news stories.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and directors. The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience and can handle breaking news coverage for hours at a time. He/she must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television. He/she must also be a newscast “doctor,” using graphics and other technology tools to showcase stories, and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

Qualifications:

• Extensive knowledge of television news

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Must have the ability to work in a fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

• 3-5 years of experience as a producer in a television news operation

• College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and writing samples to:

Rhonda Lamon, Executive Producer

rlamon@kprc.com



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.



No Phone Calls Please



KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



