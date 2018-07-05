Newscast Producer

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative, and original? KPRC Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, Texas, is looking for an experienced television producer. We are looking for someone who is aggressive with breaking news, weather coverage, and showcasing our original, enterprise content.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and the production department. The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience, and can handle breaking news and spot news coverage for hours at a time. He/she must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories, and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television. He/she must also be a newscast “doctor,” using our graphics system and augmented reality technology to showcase stories, and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

-Extensive knowledge of television news

-Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

-Must have the ability to work in a fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

-3-5 years experience as a producer in a television news operation

-College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

To apply please send resume via email to:

Human Resources

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

This is an evergreen job posting; Recruitment is on-going throughout the year.

