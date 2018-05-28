News Reporter

We are looking for a Reporter who can engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines. We want a team player who has excellent news judgment and the ability to problem solve. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly. We want reporters who thrive on winning!

You need to be a creative story teller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision.

We are looking for someone who can generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own story ideas, track down the elements needed, and put together stories that are unique to our market.

Qualifications:

Five years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Knowledge of current computer software

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

David Strickland, News Director

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.