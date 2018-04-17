Multimedia Sales Planner

Responsibilities

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for Television, Digital and New Business. The ideal candidate must be able to multi-task and get things done accurately and efficiently. Other duties include:

Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Providing avail information for Account Executives

Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

Helping Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel, and Outlook

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Some knowledge of digital technologies desired

Understanding of Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of other organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Good organizational and time management skills a must

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email to:

Human Resources

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

