Investigate Producer/Data Specialist

You like data. We like data. Sounds like a match made in journalism heaven!

KPRC-TV - The Graham/ NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a hard-charging, dynamic, enthusiastic investigative producer with incredible data journalism skills to join the #1 television station in Houston.

Our mission is to raise the bar on local investigative journalism with impact by identifying stories important to our community through analyzing big data from government and other sources.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Investigative Producer/Data Specialist will be expected to generate original story ideas for the Channel 2 Investigates team by brainstorming and developing broad, high impact data stories affecting a large, diverse audience in the nation’s 7th largest TV market. The producer must have mastery of computer assisted reporting (CAR) techniques and execute original investigative stories in coordination with on-air members of the team. The producer will generate content for TV and digital platforms, going into the field as needed to gather video and digital elements.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• 3-5 years of experience producing stories using computer assisted reporting (CAR) techniques

• Ability to identify teasable, audience focused stories within complicated data sets

• Ability to turn data into compelling and creative visual stories for TV and digital platforms

• Ability to juggle multiple short-term and long-term projects simultaneously

• Ability to train other members of the I-team and newsroom staff in CAR and research techniques

• Familiarity with public databases, investigative search engines, TPIA and FOIA procedures

• Knowledge of libel, copyright, FCC regulations, state & local privacy laws

• Ability to work a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven newsroom

• College degree in Journalism / Communications preferred

To apply please send resume and work samples via email to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.



No Phone Calls Please

