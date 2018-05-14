Houston Life-Producer/MMJ

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live daily Lifestyle program, just celebrated its first anniversary of delivering consumable content to its growing audience.

The role: A Houston Life multi-platform Producer/MMJ is passionate and energetic. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and proactive MMJ with a successful track record of breaking news and be able to work under tight deadlines. You should be able to multi-task, have strong editorial judgment, and be a forward, quick thinking team player. You will get the opportunity to work in an entertaining and fast paced, collaborative environment. Communicate with guests, co-hosts, MMJs, and other producers to create fresh, fun, informative segments on all platforms a daily basis. All stories and segments must be fully produced and be monitored through completion/airing on broadcast, social media, web and the Houston Life app. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative in this role. You must love research and have lots of creative ideas for making all segments fun, informative, and contextual in nature on ALL Houston Life platforms.

Essential Job Duties, include but are not limited to:

• Create exclusive promotable content for digital platforms, including social media & Click2houston.com/houstonlife

• Book a wide variety of interesting, entertaining guests from various fields including cooking, crafts, community events, lifestyle issues, health, etc.

• Conduct pre-interviews, develop conceptual ideas, and work with talent and production staff to develop program segments.

• Appear on television when conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits.

• Produce elements (graphics, props) for guest segments.

• Booth and back time the live, daily program.

• Record and edit video for pre-produced segments.

• Write and edit copy for on-air, website, and promotional use.

• Work with producers and interns to respond to listener requests and emails.

• Help Producers and Director in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

• Post social media content consistently for program and promotional purposes.

• Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes.

• Work with KPRC2’s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are integrations.

• Must be able to operate editing system, cameras audio equipment, and some lighting fixtures in a live television environment.

Qualifications:

• Strong social media skills

• Prior knowledge of Ignite, Overdrive or ELC automated production systems a plus.

• Experience in line producing live television desired. Familiarity with iNews a plus.

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

• Two or more years of experience working on a daily, live program on TV or radio.

• Ability to take direction working in a fast-paced environment, and must be comfortable meeting all booked guests and “prepping” them and the co-hosts for each segment.

• Strong ability to write and edit copy and edit video.

• Ability to lift props and scenery

• Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and be comfortable working with a live, variety show.

• Knowledge of various research sources (web, print, film, tape, sound, music) with particular emphasis on expertise in using the web as a research tool.

• Self-starter, eager to work on a small team, performing a wide range of functions.

• Expert in current and emerging social media platforms.

• Understand KPRC2’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply please send your resume via email to:

HL Hiring Team

jobs@kprc.com



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



