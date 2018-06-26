Executive Producer, Houston Life Show

KPRC is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live daily Lifestyle program, just celebrated its first anniversary of delivering consumable content to its growing audience. We are on the search for our next talented Executive Producer to help evolve our program in our brand new state of the art media complex in Southwest Houston.

The Executive Producer is responsible for the daily production of KPRC’s Houston Life, a daily live/variety lifestyle program. The ideal candidate will guide and manage a staff of co-hosts, multi-media journalists, producers and interns as well as all aspects of production of a variety format live, on location daily show. You will be responsible for oversight of program content, for calling the shots in a control room, for managing shooting schedule of all talent, and you’ll assist in writing, editing, promoting program, and participating in community outreach for the program. You will be responsible for managing the vision of the program and for helping to produce all segments to fit within the vision. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative. You will be a leader who manages the Houston Life team and maintains editorial control to help evolve the program.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS; INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

• Guides and manages a staff of producers, video journalists, show hosts and interns.

• Manages the daily show from the control room, handling all editorial duties, back-timing, social on-air feeds, talent communication and all matters related to the live production of the show.

• Generate fresh ideas and guides production staff and hosts in developing program segments.

• Collaborates with KPRC2’s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are “integrations.”

• Promotes program’s web/social presence; develops new audience outreach models.

• Reviews and approves all on-air, website and promotional use content for Houston Life.

• Oversees posting of social media content consistently for program and promotional purposes.

• Works with other producers and interns to respond to viewer requests and emails.

• Develops long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

• Oversees management of archives for “Best Of” show clips for future episodes.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

• Five or more years of experience producing a daily, live program on TV or radio.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines and must be comfortable calling the shots in a control room during live production.

• Strong ability to write and edit copy and edit video.

• Proven ability to lead and motivate a team of hosts, producers, video journalist and production staff

• Vast knowledge of current and emerging social media platforms and how to use them to grow the Houston Life brand

• Must possess effective internal and external communication skills.

• Understand KPRC2’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply please send your most recent resume via email to:

KPRC Hiring Team: jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



