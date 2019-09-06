KPRC-TV, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly-motivated digital content specialist to help Click2Houston.com become the dominant news source in the country's fourth largest city.

Responsibilities

The Digital Content Specialist will support the sales department by creating rich content that will bolster products, social media accounts and specialty websites they are monetizing.

This position will report to the Digital Department but work with the Sales Department (including Houston Life) to create content that supports campaigns and themes that will benefit the advertiser. Some of this content is branded for the advertiser and other content will just enrich the campaign or product they are sponsoring. This role will help accelerate Houston Life's original digital content and improve and grow Houston Life's social media engagement and volume.

This position will have a hands-on role with building web pages through our content management system and other tools and technologies we use to support sales in these different initiatives.

Duties

• Plan local content for various station promotions and campaigns that sales is selling digital sponsorships around. Examples would include Hispanic Heritage Month, Circle K Word of the Day, Clear the Shelters, etc.

• Write and edit content that supports these initiatives, including creating/finding photography and video.

• Manage the social media presence for this content by creating engaging posts.

• Create digital layers (using quizzes, interactives and polls) when producing the content.

• Create several pieces of unique digital content for the Houston Life brand each week. This content is separate from the segments that are part of their show.

• Manage Houston Life's social media pages, working with talent and producers to develop consistent Facebook Lives, Facebook and Instagram Stories and polls.

• For Houston Life's social media accounts, use best practices for engagement by seeking content from their audience and creating crowd-sourced material from that engagement.

• Create original snackable content (may include sponsored) for Houston Life's YouTube, IGTV and Facebook channels.

• Develop branded content for advertisers and build out content campaigns that tell their story and lift their brand.

• Provide the Sales Department support in selling branded content campaigns by taking part in sales meetings.

• Manage the station's contest strategy by creating content and providing technology support to help build the contests, quizzes and polls out.

Qualifications

• Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test).

• An understanding of metrics for digital, social environments

• Proficient with digital tools and content management systems

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Understanding of sales processes

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

David Arkin, Director of Digital and Enterprising Content

darkin@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

