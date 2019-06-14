KPRC-TV 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly-motivated digital journalist to help Click2Houston.com become the dominant news source in the country's fourth largest city.

Responsibilities

The Digital Associate Content Producer will be responsible for creating and posting content for Click2Houston.com, including articles, images, videos, galleries and other web-related projects. We’re seeking a journalist who thinks reader-first and understands how to use formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital reader. You will also play a role with the tone and approach of our social media platforms. You should be comfortable engaging and connecting with readers on social media and helping maximize the content we’re creating.

The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system.

You should be able to jump right into a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment. Hours will include mornings, and possibly weekends and holidays.

Qualifications

• At least two years of experience working with content, social media and an understanding of SEO.

• Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment.

• Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test).

• Sound editorial judgment.

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred.

• Proficient with digital tools

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Bi-Lingual in Spanish a PLUS

• Knowledge of Houston and surrounding area

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume via email to:

David Arkin, Director of Digital and Enterprising Content

darkin@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.