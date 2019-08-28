Consumer Reporter/MMJ

KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a creative, engaging, memorable and experienced MMJ to join our consumer team as a reporter.

Responsibilities:

You'll be responsible for shooting, writing and editing original, teasable consumer content for our expanded 4pm newscast. You must have a passion for consumer news that's relevant to our diverse audience. You must conceptualize and execute consumer content that will help our target audience and users save money, save time and make their lives easier.

We are looking for an MMJ who brings personality to the job, on the air, online and on social media. Candidates must have strong live reporting and storytelling skills and a robust social media presence. You'll need to have a vision for how every story should be told and the ability to execute that vision with a unique approach for different platforms, using different tools at your disposal. You must also be willing to drop what you're doing and jump in to cover major breaking news or severe weather when it occurs.

This is not an entry level position.

Qualifications:

• Five years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Demonstrated ability to shoot, write and edit stories for TV, online and social media

• Report live in the field or on set to present your original work

• Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social platforms

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com



Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.