Account Executive

KPRC, Channel 2 is always in search of agile and energetic sales people. Whether you have in-depth knowledge of the broadcast industry or have been recently introduced to digital media sales, we look forward to hearing your pitch.

Responsibilities:

Our successful Account Executives maintain and grow a core account list. They must be able to develop new revenue for all KPRC properties, including MeTV and Click2Houston.com, through projects and special promotions as well as online, mobile, text and cross platform campaigns. They will also be expected to outperform the competition in the market by:

Achieving sales objectives/budgets

Developing new client base

Providing exceptional customer service



Qualifications:

- 3-5 years of broadcast sales experience preferred

- Proven track record of selling online/mobile within agency environment

- Exceptional written and oral communication skills

- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications

- Experience with Wide Orbit preferred

- College degree preferred

To apply, please send your resume to:

Human Resources

jobs@kprc.com



This is an evergreen job posting; Recruitment is on-going throughout the year.

No phone calls please



KPRC is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.