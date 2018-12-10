News Assignment Editor (Full Time)

KPRC TV Channel 2 News, is searching for it's next Full-time News Assignment Editor. The ideal candidate must know how to use modern technology, especially social media, and must be able to dig for a story from start to finish. If you're a great multi-tasker and thrive in a fast paced environment we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Responding quickly and efficiently to Breaking News

Setting up News stories

Dispatches News crews

Helps plan daily and long term coverage

Monitors websites and social media sources

Communicates the editorial and operational needs of the assignment desk to crews and reports

Monitors and advances developing stories

Answers incoming calls, makes beat calls

Qualifications:

2+ years experience working in local television news required

Ability to demonstrate journalistic judgment and skills, including the ability to write news copy for digital platforms and for broadcast

Must be able to adapt and work in a fast-paced, deadline driven work environment

Must be able to work weekends and holidays as needed

4 year College degree preferred but not required

To apply please send resume via email to:

Mike Lopez, Executive Planning Editor

mlopez@kprc.com

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



