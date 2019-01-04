News Reporter

KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, experienced and results oriented Television Reporter to join our News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Reporter to engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task throughout the day on multiple media platforms and meet deadlines. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly without hesitation. Houston is an extremely competitive news market full of breaking news and stories of national interest. You’ll often be asked to drop what you’re doing and move to another story, possibly more than once in any given shift. At KPRC, we work to win every newscast, every day.

Our next reporter will be a creative story teller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We are looking for someone who can also generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own story ideas, track down the elements needed, and enterprise stories for multiple platforms unique to our market.

This is not an entry level position.

Qualifications:

• Five years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and news reel to:

David Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.