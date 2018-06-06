Broadcast IT Engineer

KPRC-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Houston owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full time Broadcast I.T. Engineer. Having recently designed and built an entirely new state of the art facility, we are searching for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of this journey to success.

Responsibilities

Our next Broadcast I.T. Engineer will be responsible for installation, operation, troubleshooting, maintenance and repair of IT, broadcast and non-broadcast equipment. In the IT realm, you will be working with Cisco networking appliances, Cisco UCS running VMware, Linux, Windows Server and workstation, Active Directory, ShoreTel VoIP systems, and patch management platforms such as WSUS and Qualys. In the broadcast realm, experience with HD-SDI routing and distribution systems, digital workflows where media moves as live IP streams or files across IP networks, RF networks, automated and non-automated production equipment including video switchers, audio consoles, microphones, etc. will be a plus. This person will need to provide timely support for needs arising during live broadcasts. Your ability to analyze, research, and troubleshoot systems both as an individual and as a team will be key.

Qualifications

Required:

-At least five years of I.T. experience

-Intermediate to advanced knowledge of IP networking concepts including distribution/routing, VLAN segregation, access control lists, multicast. KPRC utilizes Catalyst and Nexus switching equipment.

-Total mastery of board-level computer repair and operating system installation

-Must be able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

-Clear understanding of CIFS, iSCSI, NAS, DAS, SAN systems including NetApp and Isilon

Preferred:

-Experience with virtual environments

-Broadcast experience

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

To apply please send resume via email:

Edgar Zavala, Chief Engineer

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.