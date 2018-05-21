KPRC – TV, Local 2 in Houston, Texas is looking for a dynamic team leader with a proven track record for achieving outstanding results as an Assistant News Director.

The ideal candidate will possess significant experience in the same or similar role, be able to direct, motivate and develop a successful team. Candidate must be fluent with digital news gathering and social media strategies. Must be able to perform well under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with all levels of management and staff. Candidate must have excellent news judgment and instincts and a passion for breaking news / weather. We are looking for someone who can help take our team to the next level on air, online and in the world of evolving media.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years experience in a major market either as an Assistant News Director or in a similar management role

Must possess a thorough knowledge of national and international news issues demonstrating sound news judgment

Degree in communications or related field desired.

Location

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and/or cover letter to:

David Strickland, News Director

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



