Description

The Client Experience team supports the sales team with the goal of campaign performance and client satisfaction. The Client Experience Strategist (CES) is the main point of contact for all post-sale clients. The CES quarterbacks all facets of the campaign, monitoring performance against the clients’ goals. They analyze campaign reports and make recommendations for optimization. They are collaborative, strategic, and forward-thinking problem solvers focused on providing excellent client experience and driving results. For campaigns that qualify for pre- sale support, after closing, the Solutions Strategist will hand off the campaign – Strategy, solutions, KPIs - and the CES will onboard the client.

Responsibilities

Build rapport with clients and provide excellent customer service.

Main point of contact post-sale, coordinate reporting calls and check-ins.

Strategize with AE and SS to create digital campaigns based on client goals and KPIs

Responsible for receiving orders from AE and checking for accuracy before submitting.

Monitor campaign performance and collaborate with Ops on campaign optimizations

Setup Client reporting dashboards and help client understand their results according to their KPIs

Mastery of Graham Media Product Suite (Primary Digital Focus, Linear Secondary)

Collaborate with Ad Ops, Order Entry and Sales to communicate campaign changes

Requirements/Experience

3+ Years managing digital/linear advertising/marketing campaigns

3+ Years of client service or account management

Strong communication and customer service skills

Experience managing client reporting dashboards

Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite – Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Word etc.

Experience with Order/Project Management systems like TapClicks, Basecamp, Monday.com, etc.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background preferred, ideally in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

Compensation and Benefits

This is a non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Client Experience | Reports to: Manager, Client Experience

Location: Remote (in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.