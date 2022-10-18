Fullstack Developer (Node, React, AWS) - Social News Desk

We’re looking for a person with the right blend of experience in both front-end and back-end development, a love for coding and learning, and the ability to work effectively in a fully-remote environment with limited direction.

The Work:

Expand and evolve our SaaS, social media publishing and analytics platform, that empowers thousands of news publishers worldwide

Help grow our emerging advertising and tech-enabled services business

Write code that integrates social media APIs (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc) and other third-parties

Work with massive amounts of social data to provide customers with actionable insights

Build and improve on our cloud-based serverless architecture and related DevOps

The Environment:

100% remote team

NodeJs, Serverless, ReactJs, ReactNative, MongoDB

Cloud-based hosted infrastructure (AWS Lambda, etc)

Slack, Hangouts, Asana and other online collaboration tools

The Perks:

100% remote work

Competitive pay

Comprehensive health, wellness and career benefits package

In-person team/company retreat (in a fun location) at least yearly

Trust, autonomy, empowerment

Skills & Requirements

We’re looking for someone who can comfortably work on whole features/stories independently, covering both front-end and back-end concerns. One day you might take a UX design and turn it into a working part of a React-based app and the next day you might add NodeJs endpoints to the serverless API to support the new functionality.

Required skills/experience:

Strong understanding of modern JavaScript and NodeJs concepts

3+ years web app development experience

2+ years of NodeJs and Javascript (including a solid grasp of ES6)

2+ year of React or other SPA experience

1+ year experience with AWS Lambda

Document/NoSQL database experience (MongoDB preferred)

Webpack, HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, Babel

Fluency in Git, GitHub and source code management concepts

Bonus skills/experience:

Social Media APIs

Serverless.com framework

React Native, or other mobile development

Previous remote work experience

Working Remote:

This is a 100% remote position, communication and self-direction are essential

You’ll need a dedicated workspace with a door and good webcam

You must have a reliable high-speed internet connection (collaboration requires bandwidth)

This is just scratching the surface -- we’re a fun team of people who love what we do! If this sounds good so far then reach out and we’ll share more details.

To apply please send resume via email to: aking@socialnewsdesk.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Social News Desk is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.