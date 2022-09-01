Description

The Client Experience team supports the sales team with the goal of campaign performance and client satisfaction. The Solutions Strategist (SS) provides pre-sale support for qualifying campaigns. If a prospective client is above the threshold, the SS will work with the AE to complete a Client Needs Analysis (CNA) to determine the client’s goals. They will use market research and industry knowledge to craft strategic digital marketing campaigns. They help create and present proposals to the client acting as an expert partner with sales. Once a campaign closes, the SS coordinates a handoff to the Client Experience Strategist (CES) for post- sale fulfillment. They are collaborative, strategic, and forward-thinking problem solvers focused on providing excellent client experience and driving results.

Responsibilities

Assist sales with the Client Needs Analysis to gather all relevant info and the clients’ goals

Conduct market research

Strategize with AE to create digital campaigns using industry expertise and product knowledge

Assist in creation and presentation of proposals

Answer any client questions at any point before the sale

Once closed, conduct post-sale onboard with CES

Collaborate with Ad Ops, Order Entry and Sales teams

Requirements/Experience

3+ Years managing digital/linear advertising/marketing campaigns

3+ Years of client service or account management

Experience in researching market info to build out strategic campaigns

Strong communication and customer service skills

Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite – Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Word etc.

Experience with Order/Project Management systems like TapClicks, Basecamp, Monday.com, etc.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background preferred, ideally in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

Compensation and Benefits

Ad

This is a non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Client Experience | Reports to: Manager, Client Experience

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.