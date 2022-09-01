Manager, Ad Operations

Description

The Ad Operations team is responsible for fulfilling all digital advertising campaigns for Graham Media stations. The Manager of Ad Operations manages a team of Digital Campaign Specialists (DCS). The DCSs book O&O and extension orders, monitor performance and delivery and make optimization recommendations. This Manager will have their own campaigns as well to effectively qualify processes, platforms and best practices. They coordinate with the station marketing teams to make sure we’re doing an effective job promoting our own company. They pull reports for the Direct of Operations as needed.

Responsibilities

Working manager overseeing team of Digital Campaign Specialists

Troubleshoot ad serving issues and relevant help desk tickets

Pull monthly ad performance reports for senior leadership

Assist with Ad Ops Vendor relations including GAM, AdC, TapClicks

Represent Ad Operations for relevant team product updates or dev projects

Create special ad units when necessary for special events/streams

Make recommendations for improvement in workflow, platforms & structure

Serve as a manager who delivers success through empowerment and accountability by modeling, coaching and caring; build and grow healthy teams through talent management, diversity and inclusion.

Experience

5+ years managing digital marketing campaigns

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in related field such as marketing, media, business, etc., or related work experience

Familiarity with ad marketing platforms such as Google Ad Manager, Facebook Business Manager, Springserve, etc.

Advanced knowledge of operations, processes and tools; understanding of change management, knowledge management and project management concepts.

Experience contributing to business strategy, reorganizing and restructuring operations, merging business operations, and leading partner outsourced initiatives.

Ability to collect, organize, and display relevant data in spreadsheet and professional presentation formats

Follow-through and problem-solving skills necessary to collect information from internal teams, managers and third parties

Collaborative skills and an ability to influence cross-functional teams to deliver successful business outcomes for the line of business

Relationship building skills, teamwork, and experience working with contracts, contractors, and supplier representatives

Ability to clearly communicate high level strategy and details effectively across disciplines, locations, and organizations, including to senior leadership.

Proven team leadership, interpersonal skills, and ability to get things done.

Highly organized, have multi-tasking skills, and efficient in ambiguous situations.

Compensation and Benefits

Competitive salary based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Ad Operations | Reports to: Director of Operations

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Ad

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.