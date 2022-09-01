Digital Campaign Specialist

Description

The Ad Operations team supports our sales teams by fulfilling all post-sale digital advertising campaigns. The Digital Campaign Specialists process all orders and enter into owned and operated (O&O), or extension partners’ platforms. They monitor campaigns throughout delivery looking at pacing and performance. They analyze reporting and provide campaign optimization options to the Client Experience team.

Responsibilities

Processing and fulfillment of digital campaigns for all GMG properties including O&O in Google Ad Manager, SpringServe and third-party vendors.

Map data connections in TapClicks for Client Reporting Dashboard setup

Regular monitoring of campaigns, making minor optimizations automatically and communicating more strategic recommendations to Account Manager

Work collaboratively with Order Entry, Client Success and Sales teams.

Requirements

3+ years managing digital advertising/marketing campaigns

Able to analyze reporting data and create strategies for improvement based on client goals

Familiarity with Google ad products including Ad Manager, Analytics, Tag Manager

Strong digital marketing ideation skills.

Proven ability of successfully handling digital pre-sales and post-sales processes

Demonstrable characteristics of a self-starter including, but not limited to, being self-directed, taking initiative, being accountable, having problem-solving and decision-making skills and having the ability to operate with minimal supervision.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background preferred, ideally in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

Compensation and Benefits

This is a non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Ad Operations | Reports to: Manager, Ad Operations

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.