Summary overview

Graham Media Group is searching for a Technical Development Lead who will manage the digital product team that delivers new features and integrations for the industry-leading Graham Media Group digital platforms. This role will be responsible for maintaining the product roadmaps and managing projects for day-to-day operations and future business opportunities. This leadership role will report directly to the Director of Transformation and manage a complete development team with a proven track record of successful large projects.

Occasional travel to conferences and station meetings may be required, as appropriate.

What you will do

Scope, develop and maintain a product roadmap of deliverables with project managers.

Identify, maintain relationships and work with technology vendors and technical integration teams of partners.

Empower development team resources for long-term growth and understanding of development and the broadcast industry.

Maintain current critical projects.

Lead discussions about the best technical way to reach goals.

Requirements

10+ years of experience on development teams, in development and project management.

Practical experience with Node and React.

A technical understanding of all facets of what it takes to ship products.

Demonstrated ability to create timelines and deliver products on time.

Experience with analytics and A/B testing to iterate products effectively.

Understand feedback and technically translate to the best delivery outcome.

Experience working with offshore teams and contracted development teams for specific projects.

Skills

Strong communication required -- must be able to discuss projects at a high level and communicate clear timelines to stakeholders.

Logical thinking -- understand the steps it takes to launch a successful project.

Working knowledge of project management systems and support teams.

Attitude

You are ambitious -- looking for a technical role that can grow and you can shape roadmaps.

You’re excited to support a growing and dynamic digital sales product catalog.

You strive to utilize the next great technology and can identify opportunities for current business and audience problems.

You’re an owner -- when you take on a project, you make sure all the details are completed to your standards, and you are excited to share progress with stakeholders and developers.

Most of all, you care about online news and the future of journalism.

Compensation and Benefits

Location: Detroit, MI.

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, please send resume via email to: careers@grahammedia.com.

Ad

Please reference Development Lead in the subject line.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.